Omoragbon, NCP candidate, pledges to end hunger, starvation in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Peters Omoragbon, the National Conscience Party (NCP) governorship candidate in Edo State has pledged that he will put an end to hunger and starvation in Edo State if elected into power.

Omoragbon, while speaking to newsmen on his agenda for Edo people, lamented that hunger and starvation had become prevalent throughout the length and breadth of Edo State, hence his wish to take over the mantle of leadership for there to be an improvement in the lives of the people.

He stated: “Food is man’s most importanaxt need. Million Edo people go about hungry in the midst of abundant natural resources. Although Edo State is reckoned to be one top richest in the country with abundant agricultural potential, the ordinary Edo citizens are among the poorest in the country.

“Cheap and affordable food will be made available for our people. Producing to meet the food needs of the people internally rather than producing for export shall be the primary focus of our agricultural policy in Edo State.

READ ALSO:

“The NCP administration in Edo State under my watch will ensure food security, including effective mechanisms for processing, preservation and guaranteed access by all and sundry throughout the year. The NCP government will establish a Research and Development (R&D) centre for food production in Edo State, if I am elected into power.”

Omoragbon called on Edo people to vote for the NCP, if they really want a change in the affairs of the state, while urging them to jettison the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as anti-people and anti-masses parties.

According to him, the people should embrace the NCP, adding that neither the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP have what it takes to usher in real change that will positively impact on the lives of the people of Edo State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: