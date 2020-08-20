NNPC: NPDC largest producer of gas in Nigeria ― Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Gabriel Enogholase- Benin

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that its Upstream subsidiary – Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) is the largest producer of gas contributing One billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (1bscfg/d) to the domestic market for power generation.

Group Managing Director(GMD) of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari made this known during the inspection of the 100 million standard cubic feet of gas capacity Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) project in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State yesterday.

He stated that the IGHF plant is estimated to produce 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, of 330 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) per day, 300 metric tonnes of Propane, 2,600barrels condensate.

He said “this is very monumental compared to the current levels where all the supply except those coming from the NLNG is coming from imports.

” And we are trying to contain importation of gas because Nigeria is blessed with gas resources and we cannot be importing LPG from anybody.

“Completing this project is a monumental feat for this country and ultimately what is important is that this country will be sufficient in LPG within a short period of time.

“With the support from President’s Muhammadu Buhari, we will now be delivering gas without interruption into the domestic market, the supply of crude oil to the international market by our own company.

“Today we are making about five billion standard cubic feet of gas into the entire domestic market which includes the NLNG supply of about 3.5 billion, the balance of 1.5 billion or a little more than that comes into the domestic market.

“That is shared between power and industries,” he added that the project which awarded in 2015 would be commissioned in October 2020.

Kyari also stated that NPDC is targeting the production of 500,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) within the next two years adding that the company has programmed key drilling and invention projects and activities to ensure that the set target was achieved.

“A little around one year ago, NPDC was producing about 136,000 BOPD, today we are producing 260,000 BOPD.

“This is a very magnificent level of growth in any upstream company and our target is to take this company towards the production level of 500,000 barrels of crude per day.

“This is possible within two years, we have lined up a number of projects and activities and today we have the highest number of a rig running in this country.

“We have five rigs running at the same time adding incremental value and delivering major projects which will ultimately contribute towards the production of 500, 000 barrels of oil per day,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NPDC, Mansur Sambo said by the completion of the plant, NPDC would have achieved flare out in OML 111 and other neighboring fields in compliance with the federal government directives.

Sambo explained that the Oredo IGHF plant would boost power generation in Nigeria adding that there would be more gas deliveries to the power sector.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: