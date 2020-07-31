Breaking News
NCDC confirms 462 new COVID-19 cases

On Friday, Nigeria’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases reached 43,151, following 462 fresh infections.

Giving the latest figures, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said FCT recorded 93 of the 462 cases, followed by Lagos, 78; Plateau, 64 and Kaduna 54.

The rest are: “Oyo-47, Ondo-32, Adamawa-23, Bauchi-19, Rivers-9, Ogun-9, Delta-9, Edo-7, Kano-6, Enugu-6, Nasarawa-5, Osun-1.”

The total confirmed cases in Nigeria are now 43,151;  19,565  discharged, with 879 deaths.

VANGUARD

