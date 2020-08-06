Milan stalwart Bonaventura bids farewell after six seasons

Kindly Share This Story:

Giacomo Bonaventura has said goodbye to Milan after spending six seasons with the Rossoneri.

The 30-year-old midfielder is leaving the club after seeing his contract expire at the end of the 2019-20 Serie A season.

Bonaventura had been a regular at San Siro after joining from Atalanta for a reported €6million fee, but he only started 21 league games over the past two seasons.

“I’ve lived a dream. The years spent at Milan have been an unforgettable experience,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the people with whom I shared this fantastic adventure: presidents, managers, coaches, team-mates, doctors and physiotherapists.

“Thank you to all those who work ‘behind the scenes’ at Milanello, they are the real engine of Milan, thanks to them every day we feel at home, in a family.

“Thank you to the Milan fans, who have always supported us, in the best and toughest moments: the roar of San Siro is something special, which I will never forget.

“You will always be in my heart!”

Bonaventura won the 2016-17 Supercoppa Italiana, a rare triumph during a largely barren decade for Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s side finished sixth in the table in 2019-20 after going unbeaten in their 12 league games following the season’s restart in June.

