Breaking News
Translate

Microsoft pitches tent with Epic Games as battle with Apple rolls on

On 2:00 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:

Microsoft is backing Epic Games in its fight with Apple. Epic, a game developer, is set to ask a federal court on Monday to force Apple to restore the Fortnite app to the App Store, and block the iPhone maker from cutting off Epic’s developer tools and limiting its ability to provide key graphics technology to other apps.

The graphics technology, known as Unreal Engine, is a suite of software used by millions of developers to build 3D games and other products.

Cutting off Epic from Apple’s iOS and Mac developer tools would mean the gaming company can no longer distribute Unreal Engine to other developers, Epic said in its legal filing. Microsoft, which makes the Xbox, uses the technology for games developed for consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

ALSO READ: Epic Games seeks court protection from Apple, as Fortnite row continues

Apple’s move “will place Unreal Engine and those game creators that have built, are building, and may build games on it at a substantial disadvantage,” Kevin Gammill, GM of gaming developer experiences at Microsoft, said in a court declaration.

“Developing a game using different game engines for different platforms may be prohibitively expensive and difficult.”

Apple has urged a judge in Oakland, California, to reject Epic’s request.

Tech Central 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!