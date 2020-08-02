Meet Agunbiade Joseph Temidayo: Avid entrepreneur with tyle

Kindly Share This Story:

Agunbiade Joseph Temidayo, better known as Soft Mide, was born on the 26th November 1993, he was born and bred in Ifon, ondo state Nigeria. And has an excellent educational experience, starting from his primary education which was at L.A primary school in Ifon Ondo state, and secondary education at Immaculate College in Ifon Ondo state Nigeria.

Like every Young Nigerian would, he started his higher education at The College of Health technology in Offa Kwara state Nigeria.

Mr. Temidayo furthered his educational time in the Vocational school for office management and industrial clerks, situated in Munich city Germany.

Just as every entrepreneur has a mindset to be distinct, avid and productive, so is Soft Mide, who is a fast rising entrepreneur that has added to the Nigerian entertainment industry, by owing a Record Label, SF musical records.

READ ALSO:

One of The record label’s aim, is to serve as a platform to endorse proficient song artists oozing talent and also a very good platform to produce hit songs that would earn team members credits from numerous streams and downloads.

Soft Mide is also the founder of SF clothing line, a clothing brand store that provides its clients and customers with eloquent clothing, and classy apparels. Many call him a jack of all trades, but his ideology about life generally, is that “it isn’t over until it’s over.

Relating this to life specifically, he explains how we humans shouldn’t stop trying and working hard to get our desired results and it is unwise to settle with just an option while trying to make it further. But rather, multitask, and venture into various ideas and see how things take positive turns.

The young man has his life planned out already as he looks forward to learning a lot and working on himself to be better than he used to. And as well taking up a leadership role in the future, but prefer to work with others to gain more experience and knowledge about people’s character and how well to perform.

If given a chance to be a team leader, Temidayo is confident enough that he would shape his team into being successful workers, and also molding the firm into what is a lot different and qualified from what we have now.

He finds Nigerian business tycoon, Femi Otedola as a mentor and role model, as he is multi tasked and has booming businesses and a renowned African entrepreneur. Soft Mide loves swimming, reading books, uplifting others, his career, Health and fitness, investing and yielding profits.

He further says he is open to exploring more helpful ideas, learning and unlearning and making intelligent decisions to skyrocket him to more success.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: