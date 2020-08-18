Mbappe, Di Maria come back into PSG team to face Leipzig

Kindly Share This Story:

Kylian Mbappe returns to the Paris Saint-Germain starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon in one of four changes made by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Mbappe was only used as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win over Atalanta in the quarter-finals after spending the weeks building up to that match struggling with an ankle injury.

However, the France forward made a big impression against the Italians and set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s injury-time winner. Tuchel had confirmed on Monday that Mbappe was now ready to start.

Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia drop out of the forward line, as Angel Di Maria comes back in following suspension.

The injured duo of Idrissa Gana Gueye and goalkeeper Keylor Navas are also missing for the French side.

Regular back-up Sergio Rico starts in the absence of Navas, with Leandro Paredes introduced to the midfield.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, in contrast, makes only one alteration to the team that started the 2-1 quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid for this match, which goes ahead behind closed doors at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz.

Nordi Mukiele comes into the defence with Marcel Halstenberg making way.

The winners will advance to the final on Sunday against either Bayern Munich or Lyon, who clash in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1900 GMT):

RB Leipzig (3-3-3-1)

Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino; Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Yussuf Poulsen (capt)

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Sergio Rico; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

