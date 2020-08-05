Man United eye Schmeichel as David de Gea’s replacement

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United could attempt to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during this summer’s transfer window.

David de Gea remains the club’s number one stopper, but the Spain international has seen his form dip over the last 12 months, and he has made some high-profile mistakes over the last few weeks.

Dean Henderson is due to return to Old Trafford this summer following a loan spell at Sheffield United, but the Red Devils are weighing up a move for Schmeichel.

The 33-year-old, who has a contract at the King Power Stadium until June 2023, kept 14 clean sheets in 44 appearances for the Foxes during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Denmark international, who is the son of the club’s legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, came through the youth system at Manchester City but only made 10 first-team appearances for the Citizens before moving on.

Schmeichel would represent a cheaper alternative to Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, who will allegedly not be allowed to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer for less than his £109m release clause.

