Kano varsity releases cut-off marks for 2020/2021 admission exercise

The Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano on Friday released cut-off marks for admission screening exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The cut-off marks was released in a registration guideline signed by the Acting Registrar of the University, Mr Suleiman Saleh.

Saleh advised candidates who had chosen the institution as their first choice in the 2020/2021 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to register online for the screening exercise.

The release titled: ”Registration Guidelines for 2020/2021 Admissions Screening Exercise,” could be accessed through its web address www.nwu.edu.ng between Aug. 26 and Oct. 7.

He said that UTME candidates must obtained a minimum of five O’Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics in SSCE.

“Or equivalent at not more than two sittings for both UTME and Direct Entry (DE). Candidates must have scored the minimum cut-off marks for the programme applied as stated below.

“Candidates for MBBS, Medicine and Surgery must have scored 220 and above; while 180 and above for candidates applying for Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Computer Science and International Studies.

“170 and above; Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Geography, Biology, Information and Communication, Islamic Studies, History and International Studies, and also combined Education Biology, Education Islamic Studies and Library and Information Science.

“160 and above; Arabic Studies, Chemistry, English Language, History, Entrepreneurship, Hausa Language, Education Arabic, Education English, Education Economics, Education Mathematics, Education Physics, Education Chemistry, Education Geography, Education History and Mathematics,” he said.

