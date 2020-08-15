Kano Gov spends N5b on skill acquisition centre for youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has spent N5b naira in establishing a skill acquisition centre for youths in the state and over 400,000 youths have been trained in various skills in the last five years.

Ganduje stated this on Saturday while delivering an address during this year’s International Youths Day celebration organized by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in Kano. The theme of this year’s event is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

He stated that youths have been trained in skills including automobile technicians, carpentry, welding, tailoring, and other vocational skills.

“We have spent N5b in constructing the Dangote Ultra Modern Skills Acquisition Centre and have also trained 400,000 youths in various skills including automobile technicians, carpentry, tailoring, welding, and others.”

Also delivering his address, the Commissioner for Youths, Kabiru Lakwaya explained the essence and importance of the day while also calling on the state government adopt some resolutions reached during 4th session of the Nigeria Youth Parliament that took place in December 2019

“The international youth day is set aside by the United Nations organization for collaborations with and among member nations, international and local development partners aimed at enhancing the socio-economic well being of youth that constitute over 60% of the world population.

“A lot of resolutions were passed during the Kano sitting such as:

“The need for investment in youth capital development to harness youth empowerment.

“The need for the North East Development Commission to engage the young generation in resolving the menace in that geopolitical zone of the country.

“The need for the removal of the age limit as one of the requirements for job recruitment in Nigeria.

“The need to declare a state of emergency in education in Nigeria.

“This is precipitated by the Kano state initiative of providing free and compulsory education at primary and secondary school levels” he stated.

