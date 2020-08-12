Inter Miami snap up free agent Matuidi from Juventus

Kindly Share This Story:

Inter Miami have finally snapped up their first big star signing with Blaise Matuidi set for a medical in Paris.

David Beckham’s MLS side appear to have acquired the midfielder on a free transfer, as Juventus look to lighten their wage bill.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs was reached allowing Matuidi to undergo a medical in the French capital. Juve have been heavily hit following the coronavirus crisis with Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuain also facing uncertain futures.

ALSO READ: QPR youngster Eberechi Eze eyes Arsenal move

World Cup winner Matuidi,33, was one of three Juventus stars to be hit by the deadly bug during the pandemic.

He tested positive for COVID-19, alongside Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala, and thankfully made a full recovery.

Matuidi spent a year with former England captain Beckham with PSG in 2013.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: