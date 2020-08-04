Ibori birthed devt in Delta riverine communities – Loyibo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori as the harbinger of development in the riverine communities of the state.

Chief Loyibo while felicitating with the former governor on his birthday anniversary, stated that despite the challenges that befell him, Chief Ibori will forever remain in the sands of time in the history of Delta State particularly in among the people of the riverine communities in the state.

According to him, “it was the efforts of Chief Ibori that lead to the building of the Bomadi Bridge which has helped in the opening up of hundreds of Ijaw communities in Bomadi, Burutu in Delta State and other communities in parts of Bayelsa State.”

Speaking further, he said: “Your foresight for the development of the Niger Delta will forever remain in our hearts as reflected in your sterling contributions to the development of Delta State.

“Your struggles, dreams and aspirations gave birth to the 13 per cent derivation being enjoyed by oil-producing states in the country and would forever remain a subject of discuss by contemporary political watchers in years to come.

“Deltans irrespective of tribe or political affiliation cannot forget in a hurry how you laboured to build the most virile, potent and undefeatable political force in Delta State, even as your legacies still dot the nooks and crannies of the State. This has further been entrenched in the achievements of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration.

“It is on this note that I on behalf of the people of the ancient Tuomo kingdom, wish you a happy birthday and fruitful years ahead.”

