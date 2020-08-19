I will exceed your expectations, Obaseki tells Oshiomhole’s in-laws

Kindly Share This Story:

…vows to activate water project in Esan land

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured the family members of late Mrs Clara Oshiomhole in Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the State, that the development their son-In-law, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole denied them when he governed the State for eight years would be given to them.

Obaseki who disclosed this Tuesday while addressing a campaign rally in the locality promised to address the power problem which he claimed was peculiar to most parts of the State just as he disclosed that his government has procured 50 megawatts of electricity from Ossiomo power project to the State.

He said, “What your in-law could not do, your son and brother will do it for you. I know that the one that worries you most is electricity.

“We have discovered that everywhere we go in each Ward is electricity.

“I want to assure you that If you vote for me, I will work for you”.

He also gave the assurance that more roads in the local government area would be constructed by his administration.

Addressing members of Ewohimi Traditional rulers Council of Chiefs led by His Royal Highness, Peter Ojeifoh Usifoh, the Duke of Ewohimi earlier, Governor Obaseki promised to prioritize road construction, water and electricity projects as well as power and education in the next administration.

The Governor who promised to activate the Ugboha water scheme to meet the needs of residents in the Local Government, also dismissed claims that the project had been abandoned by his government, adding that the source of power was critical to its sustenance.

“We have not abandoned the water scheme in Ugboha…We will not abandon it. We do not want patchwork.

“The problem of electricity in Edo is not because we do not have power. It is the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), They are not serious. That is why we can’t pump water”.

He described Ewohimi as his home and intimated the traditional ruler of his mission to govern the State the second term, urged him to prevail on his subject to give peace a chance.

“I have to endure humiliation as a sitting Governor to promote peace. Peace is in my DNA despite the provocation”, he said.

On his part, the His Royal Highness, Peter Ojeifoh Usifoh, the Duke of Ewohimi, prayed for Governor Godwin Obaseki with his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu and members of their entourage.

Usifoh who spoke through the President of Ewohimi Community Development Association, Mr. Innocent Uwaegbea, promised to support the re-election of the Governor with a charge to fulfil his campaign promises.

Speaking at Idumijie primary school, Eguare quarters in Ewohimi primary School in Ward 1, the Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, challenged the former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to disclose his mission to the Presidential Villa on Monday within the next 24 hours if he was not afraid of defeat ahead of the poll.

Orbih declared that Edo Governorship election will be a test case for President Muhammadu Buhari even as he charged him to allow votes count in Edo State.

“The truth must be told, this State is not the property of Oshiomhole, You (Ewohimi) ought not to be craving for development by now because this is where Oshiomhole late wife comes from. If He (Oshiomhole) had done what he was supposed to do when he was a Governor, Obaseki would have turned his attention to other things in the area” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

