How LG OLED enlivens sports on TVs, bring sports to live

By Juliet Umeh

As sports activities gradually make its way back after several months of lockdown, global brand in electronics, LG has said its OLED televisions can display sports footages in unprecedented details.

It says such capability enlivens sports on television.

General Manager, Home Entertainment Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Vanjamin Kim said bigger displays which OLED TV offers can deliver wider viewing angles, so family and friends can watch a game together in a splendid atmosphere

He said: “OLED delivers the widest viewing angles in the game, the 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is the pinnacle of home spectating, while its smaller 48-inch sibling delivers the same wide viewing angle to smaller rooms.

“With LG OLED’s self-emitting pixels in 4K and 8K, viewers have the prospect of seeing every feature, down to each blade of grass, while decreasing motion blur and flickering as every pixel illuminates independently.

“The TVs possesses AI Sound Pro and up-mix game audio for realistic sport sounds, they are also Bluetooth Surround Ready for easy connection with LG’s powerful XBOOM speakers or wide selection of sound bars.

“For sports, gray uniformity is everything. Staring at the same color for hours means a TV must maintain a single block of color at a realistic brightness and without distracting dark patches. LG OLED TVs has continued to garner rave reviews for best-in-class uniformity,” Kim said.

He noted LG OLED owners are assured of experiencing superior 8K via LG’s upscaling technology, which uses deep learning to deliver vivid and accurate 8K images to near perfection.

“It’s obvious a TV was designed with fans in mind. If it features Sports Alert notifications! New to LG TVs, users are updated on their team’s latest news and kick-off times, so not even a second of exciting play is missed. And with all the technology in today’s TVs, setting up a TV correctly for a big match would normally be a chore.

“However, with LG OLED TVs’ ±9 Gen3 AI Processor, the TV does most of the hard work for you by cleverly detecting when you’re watching sports and then optimizing picture quality accordingly via Auto Genre Selection. Basketball and its fast-paced action can make motion blur and flickering more pronounced on a regular TV,” Kim said.

LG’s new OLED Motion Pro and TruMotion, on top of light-speed 120Hz response time, was made to ensure heightened image accuracy and precision for viewers to easily follow small objects, catching every basket, goal and score.

Mr. Kim explained that LG OLED is taking some sports virtual, with an all-new take on competitive racing. “Pro racing drivers are using OLED-powered simulators to compete in Australia’s BP Supercars All Stars Eseries, LG partnering with Kelly Racing to give their drivers the best chance to claim its inaugural title. Using LG OLED TVs, the impressive racing simulator achieves realistic racing experiences that every racer can easily relate to.

