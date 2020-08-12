House of Reps assesses effects of tank farms location on Lagos residents

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives on Tuesday assessed the effects of the location of petroleum tank farms and the operators’ activities on the residents of Ijegun-Egba and Kirikiri communities of Lagos State.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, some time ago inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter, following petitions the house received from the residents of the affected communities.

The residents, in August, 2019, had also protested before Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, demanding the immediate relocation of the tank farms because they were in residential areas.

The committee led by Rep Sergius Ogun, included the member representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Mr Oghene Egoh.

Ogun said the purpose of the visit was to assess the impacts of the facilities on the people and make appropriate recommendations to the house.

The committee chairman said the exercise was also to verify the approvals the owners of the facilities obtained to construct them as well as the safety measures put in place by the depot operators.

“We are here on an inspection visit to the tank farms and depots and we will meet later with the Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, for further deliberations.

“We have also scheduled a meeting on Wednesday with all stakeholders where we will look at the issues,” Ogun said.

According to him, the committee will thereafter forward its report and recommendations to the house as directed by the speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was received by the depot owners who explained the safety and regulatory precautions in the facilities to forestall any fire disaster.

The facilities visited in Kirikiri area included Techno Oil and Gas depot, Bovas depot, Index Petrolube Africa depot, Fagbems Petroleum depot, Chisco Energy depot and Swift Oil depot.

Those inspected in Ijegun-Egba in the Satellite Town area were Emadeb depot, A.A. Rano Oil depot, Wosbab depot, Mao Petroleum depot, Rainoil Depot and First Royal depot, among others.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

