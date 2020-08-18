Holebas returns to Olympiakos after leaving Watford

Kindly Share This Story:

Jose Holebas has returned to Olympiakos after five years at Premier League club Watford, the Greek champions announced on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old former Greece international, who played for Olympiakos from 2010 to 2014, signed a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

“Olympiakos made me what I am today,” Holebas said after signing his new deal.

German-born Holebas won four Greek Super League titles and two Greek Cups during his first spell at the club based just outside Athens.

He left Watford before the end of last season after finding playing time hard to come by.



Holebas also played for Serie A team Roma during the 2014-2015 season and spent four years at 1860 Munich between 2006 and 2010.

He earned 38 caps for the Greek national team from 2011 to 2016, scoring once.

VANGUARD

