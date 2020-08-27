Gunmen kill son of Katsina LG former Chair, abduct ex-chair of neighbouring LG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

Gunmen have killed a middle-aged son of former chairman of Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, identified as Bello Ilelah Musawa, and abducted his wife, Yusra.

The incident, which occurred shortly before midnight last Monday at Musawa town, came on the heels of the abduction of the former chairman of neighbouring Kankia Local Government Area of the state, Hamisu Abubakar Sukuntuni, at his Rimaye country home in the area.

The fate of both captives had reportedly thrown the two communities into confusion as sympathizers thronged the affected compounds following the demands of the gunmen for N10m for the release of each of the victims.

Sources revealed that the bandits allegedly asked Sukuntuni to give them money but he told them he had no money, who did not go down well with the criminals, who whisked him to an unknown destination.

At Musawa, Bello Ilelah Musawa was said to have declined the request of the gunmen that invaded his house with no fewer than 10 motorcycles to go with them into the bush.

“As a result, a quarrel ensued between them, and in the process, the bandits opened fire on him and he died on the spot,” said a source, who disclosed that the gunmen later disappeared into the cold night with Bello’s first wife and mother of three.

The deceased, sources added, has since been buried in Musawa, where his father, Mohammed Ilelah Musawa, who received the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and several dignitaries that paid him a condolence visit on Thursday afternoon.

Vanguard gathers that bandits despite the heavy presence of military and security troops across the state still wreaked havoc in parts of the state within the past one week as no fewer than six communities bore the brunt of the hoodlums leaving trails of blood, miseries, and deaths.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina command, SP Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comments as at press time on Thursday as calls to his phone received no response.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: