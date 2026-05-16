16 killed in attacks on Katsina villages, Plateau communities

By Adeola Badru & Golok Nanmwa

No fewer than 16 persons have been killed following a reprisal attack by bandits on communities in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, and in a fresh attack by terrorists in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This came as the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, confirmed the abduction of two of its staff in Ogun State, raising fresh concerns over security along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode corridor.

In Katsina State, the Police said the attack occurred on Sunday about 1200hrs, when bandits regrouped and stormed Jeka da Kolo and Kwalgoro villages, fatally shooting 11 persons before police tactical teams re-mobilised and repelled the assailants.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Fage, condemned the attack in strong terms and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, the commissioner described the attack as cowardly and barbaric, and ordered an aggressive, intelligence-led manhunt to identify and arrest the perpetrators. He also deployed additional tactical teams to the affected area.

The statement added that bush-combing operations and coordinated patrols have been intensified to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent further attacks.

The command assured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that efforts are ongoing to ensure all those involved face the full wrath of the law.

Members of the public were urged to remain calm but vigilant and provide timely and credible information to aid security agencies.

The command, however, noted that the reprisal attack followed recent operational successes against bandits in the area.

It recalled that on April 29, 2026, at Gadar Yan Tulu and Kartaka villages, operatives foiled a cattle rustling attempt and recovered 205 animals, comprising 91 cows and 114 sheep.

Similarly, on May 2, 2026, operatives foiled another attack on Matinjin village, forcing several bandits to flee with gunshot injuries, while eight operational motorcycles were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government also condemned the attack, describing the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians as an act of terror.

In Plateau State, the incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has heightened tension in the area, with residents expressing concern over the situation.

A resident of the community, Bot James, who spoke to our correspondent, said the victims were returning to their homes about 9 p.m., when they were ambushed by the assailants.

According to him, the gunmen opened fire on the victims without warning.

“Four persons were killed on the spot, while another victim later died in the hospital,” he said.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the incident to newsmen, describing the attack as unfortunate and condemnable.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property in the area and prevent further attacks.

Gunmen abduct 2

IBEDC staff

In a statement, yesterday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, the company disclosed that the incident occurred on April 29, 2026, along the Ibadan/Ijebu Ode road. The identities of the affected staff have not been made public.

IBEDC expressed concern over the development, stating that efforts were underway to secure the safe release of the victims.

“We are deeply concerned about this situation, and our thoughts are with our colleagues and their families at this difficult time,” the company said.

The distribution company added that it was working closely with security agencies to resolve the situation, while maintaining contact with the families of the abducted workers.

“IBEDC is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure the safe return of the affected staff. We are also in active engagement with their families, providing the necessary support,” the statement read.

The firm, however, declined to provide further details, citing the sensitive nature of the incident and ongoing rescue efforts.

IBEDC assured that updates would be provided as the situation develops.