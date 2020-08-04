Gully erosion swallows Imo community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The people of Amakohia-ubi community in Owerri west local government area of Imo state, Monday cried out that gully erosion has created a cave in their community even as they said that the gully has snatched a little child from the mother and drowned him to death.

Vanguard Monday visited the area and was told that members of the community have suffered for decades as they can’t assess their neighbouring villages especially the Obiokwu village where the level of damage was said to have claimed a life of a little child said to be going to farm with the mother.

Apart from the incident where a little child lost his life that many aged men and women while managing to pass through the road on their way to their farms had fallen into the gully and sustain various degree of injuries.

It was gathered that both side of the road in Obiokwu, which connects other four villages in the community at the moment remain inaccessible as the almost 30 feet deep gully has divided the community thereby hindering freedom of movement of the people.

Hundreds of houses within the most affected areas were said to be standing on a shaky foundation as the gully has eaten deep below the foundation of the houses and could be swallowed any moment with increased in violent flow of water in the gully which now looks like a crater.

However, it was observed that some villagers living around the gully site, were seen using some wooden planks as bridges in order to crossover to their various houses alongside their family members.

At this point, Vanguard spoke with one of the prominent indigenes of the community in the forefront of drawing government attention to the plight of the members of his community regarding the continued damage done by the gully erosion, Barrister Charles Amobi Jaja, who said: “When this erosion started it was like drainage at that time we started raising alarm calling on the government to intervene but unfortunately no attention was given to it.

“Over the years we have made efforts to draw the government attention to it, even under the Past Okorocha administration this is was brought to the attention of the government through the IMAP nothing was done.

“Now look at how far this has gone it is up to 40 feet deep and about ten feet wide in some areas. Many people have injured themselves while trying to cross this road and a young child has had his life cut short and his future abruptly terminated to this gully of death.

“What we are saying that there is need for urgent government intervention to end the continuous damage this gully has done and will continue to do to our people if nothing is done now.

“When our amiable Governor broke the record as the first Governor to visit the Amakohia Ubi Town when the Nigeria Army commissioned its block of Classrooms project his attention was drawn to it and he promised to take urgent steps to address the menace and save our soul. We trust our action Governor will save us from imminent danger of further deaths and building collapse.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: