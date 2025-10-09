Soludo moves to tackle gully erosion in Ogidi, other Anambra communities

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has assured the people of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State of the government’s commitment to addressing the devastating flood and erosion problems affecting the community.

Speaking during an inspection visit to affected areas, where he was received by the traditional ruler, Igwe Alex Onyido, and other community leaders, Soludo said tackling the Ogidi flood challenge is a top priority for his administration.

He attributed the flooding to poorly executed drainage works in the past, noting that the issue was compounded by the improper termination of existing drainage channels.

“Because government is a continuum, we will take it up and solve the issue,” the governor said, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the government and communities.

Soludo cited ongoing erosion control efforts in nearby areas, including Owelle Aja, Obosi, where work is about 70 to 80 percent completed, and similar projects in Nkpor.

He acknowledged that flooding and erosion remain some of the greatest environmental threats in the state and praised Ogidi residents for their proactive steps in enforcing the creation of catchment pits in homes to reduce water runoff.

While noting lapses in previous drainage work, the governor announced plans to construct about eight kilometers of new drainage channels as part of a lasting solution.

“Erosion across Anambra is a long-standing problem that took decades to develop. It will take time and resources to fix. Government cannot do it alone—everyone has a role to play,” Soludo stated.

The governor also used the visit to celebrate Ogidi as the hometown of Professor Chinua Achebe, describing the late author as “a gift to the world” and reiterating that naming the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport after him was well-deserved.

Reflecting on his administration’s progress in restoring security, Soludo recalled the tense atmosphere during his 2022 campaign, noting that freedom of movement has since improved significantly.

“Today, those contesting elections can move freely. We have made progress, though there’s still work to be done,” he said.

Responding to concerns about the lack of public schools in Ogidi, the governor announced that construction of a new government school would begin before the end of next month to ensure children benefit from the state’s free education policy.

He commended the community for donating land for the project, describing it as a sign of partnership with his government.

“Our government is for the poor. We want a society that creates opportunities for everyone,” Soludo added.

Community stakeholders, including Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Hon. Kingsley Udemezue, member representing Idemili North in the State Assembly; and Mr. Bob-Manuel Udokwu, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Entertainment, lauded Soludo’s leadership and pledged their continued support.

The Mayor of Idemili North LGA, Engr. Stanley Nkwoka, assured the governor of the area’s readiness to support his administration and the APGA platform.

During the visit, community representatives presented Governor Soludo with a ₦50 million cheque as a show of solidarity and support for his ongoing development initiatives.