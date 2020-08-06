Group calls for support, commends performance of Farouq

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A group called the Peoples Support Group, PSG, on Wednesday, called for support for the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Farouq, in order to consolidate on achievement made so far in a short time.

This was contained in a stamen signed by the National Coordinator, PSG, Hajia Larai Kolo, after a quarterly meeting held in Abuja, where they commended activities of the Minister and staff despite what they called distractions, and passed Vote of Confidence on the Minister.

According to the statement most of the allegations were unfounded from their own independent assessment and information it has, which it highlighted some areas that the Minister’s performance showed credibility, which include providing quality care and support to victims of natural disasters across the country, including victims who have suffered insurgency and banditry attacks, and the indigents.

The statement also commended expansion of the list of beneficiaries under the social and economic welfare scheme that the Minister and her team are making sure more vulnerable Nigerians enjoy inclusiveness and sense of belonging of the scheme.

The Statement reads in part, “Rising from our quarterly meeting in Abuja today, we are satisfied with the handling of the activities under the supervision of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Farouq, in the area of providing care and support to victims of natural disasters, insurgency and banditry that are scattered in various refugee camps across the country.

“We also applauded the expansion of the list of beneficiaries of the social and economic welfare scheme under the ministry to cover more vulnerable Nigerians.

“The seven-point communique issued at the end of our meeting appeal to all stakeholders from different sectors of the economy to support the Minister in her efforts to implement government programmes on poverty reduction and eradication among the people.

“What the Minister at this point requires support from well-meaning Nigerians whose suggestions on how to consolidate and improve on the successes already achieved in the execution of her (Farouq) mandate and not unnecessary distraction.

“We, therefore, call for increased funding of the Ministry’s activities to enabling it to expand its scope as a new ministry that serves as an important link between the government and the people.”

The statement also urged Nigerians not to believe but discard bogus allegations made against the Minister, which were basically on hatred and sentiments.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to discard allegations of mismanagement of resources against the Minister by some groups and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, because these claims were baseless and ill-motivated.

“It will be unfair to intentionally make unfounded allegations and attacks on the person of the Minister and her Ministry despite evidence to prove that resources that were given to her were properly managed and disbursed to beneficiaries who find themselves under terrible heart disturbing situations.

“The beneficiaries cut across the country and they are still alive to testify about the impact the Ministry has made in their lives. We should not allow sentiments to control our emotions at the detriment of the development and stability of our country”, it added.

