Get to know more about BYT

Quick rising Nigerian artist/rapper, Olotu Adebayo, prevalently known as BYT (Bayo Tunes), has discharged his most recent single titled, We ascend.

Created by the honour winning Fliptycebeat and music video coordinated by Aaron Things, the College of Benin Political Theory graduate, in 2018, discharged his previously Broadened Play (EP) venture named, Sweet Life, and in 2019, conveyed a few quantities of hit singles including Body IP and Polling form from the get-go in January, which earned him huge acknowledgement across the nation.

The vocalist, who began singing from youth, has vowed to give his fans great music consecutively in 2020 and another EP.

He further announced his political desires, saying, “my different plans after the music are to turn into an official, for instance, a Representative in my nation, ideally after my melodic vocation more likely than not finished.”

He also revealed that if there was any craftsman he couldn’t wait to include on a melody, it would be the Koko ace, D’Banj.

The artist noticed that in spite of his agreement with his present record mark, Copacetic Music, he is available to record arrangements and names both universally and locally.

On his difficulties as an up and coming act, he stated, “as a rising star, it is tough having enough capital for the music business among other minor difficulties.

VANGUARD

