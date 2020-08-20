Funeral, grief for Nwakaudu, late Wike’s CPS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ABIA State-born Simeon Nwakaudu, late Press Secretary to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, would be committed to mother earth Thursday.

In a statement ahead of the funeral, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Wednesday imagined the magnitude of grief kinsmen of Nwakaudu must be sharing at Umuanya Ogbodikwu, Umuahia South Local Government Area where the late media expert hails from.

Nsirim in a tribute noted that “As tears will flow from family, friends, well-wishers and professional colleagues, the life and times of a man who bestrode the media like a colossus will be a talking point.

“Nwakaudu, whose sad demise occurred on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness had an amiable personality magnified with his toothy smile.

“He stood out among his peers. His ink flowed with relentless ease as he churned out Press Releases and Features to propagate policies and programmes of the Rivers Government. He never missed out on any news item that had to do with the State or our Principal, the timeliness with which he communicated quite enchanting.”

Nsirim recalled that the former Benue Correspondent of The Guardian Newspapers stayed committed to promoting the political ideals and strides of Wike since joining the Governor’s media team in Wike’s time as Minister of State for Education who officially designated him Senior Special Assistant, Electronic Media to the Governor after the 2015 election victory.

Nsirim said, “Nwakaudu dedicated self immensely to implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision. He was a strong defender of the Rivers State Government, a robust writer and an uncompromising media strategist, who interpreted and presented visions and initiatives of the administration of Wike with comprehensive poignancy and unequivocal clarity.

“He was the definitive name and voice of the Rivers State Government House Media and his passing at the time it occurred, came when his services were greatly needed not just by the Government of Rivers State but the entire journalism profession.

“Nwakaudu was a good, loyal family man, a dependable ally to his friends and colleagues and a devout Christian who enjoyed immeasurable love, respect and admiration from everyone all over the country. He will be sorely missed for his professionalism both to the Rivers State Government and the Journalism Community.”

