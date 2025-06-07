2027: How Wike’s support for Tinubu is shaking PDP

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

…As FCT minister dares party to suspend him

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

IN Nigeria’s fast-moving political world, where loyalty shifts like sand in a Harmattan gust, Nyesom Wike this week caused a massive stir. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and a key figure in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) announced his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“I am a politician who says it the way it is. I will support Tinubu for a second term, and I will lead the campaign in Rivers,” Wike declared during a media chat in Abuja.

For Nigerians, whether traders in bustling markets or teachers in small towns, this news hits hard. It’s a story of conflict, broken trust, and a nation hoping for better days. Wike’s move has also thrown the PDP into chaos, raising big questions about Nigeria’s political future.

Wike’s Bold Move

Wike’s support for Tinubu isn’t mere talk; it’s a shockwave that’s rocked the PDP. As the former governor of Rivers State, Wike is a political heavyweight known for making waves. His decision to back Tinubu, who belongs to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term in 2027, whilst remaining in the PDP is a daring choice.

“I am not a liability. I am an asset, whether you like it or not,” he asserted, challenging his party to act against him. It’s a move that makes you wonder if Wike is playing a clever game or simply stirring up trouble.

Wike has never shied away from drama. His time as Rivers governor was filled with big fights and bold decisions, earning him a reputation as both a hero to some and a troublemaker to others. Now, as FCT Minister, he’s shaking things up again.

His announcement comes at a time when Nigerians are struggling with high fuel prices, rising food costs, and joblessness. For the trader in Lagos or the teacher in Kano, Wike’s actions feel like a betrayal when they’re already facing tough times. Their daily struggles make this political fight feel personal, as the PDP grapples with a crisis that could shape its future. But for those in the ruling party. Wike is a hero. And he appears to be winning, at least for now.

PDP’s Inner Conflict

The PDP is no stranger to arguments, but Wike’s support for Tinubu has pushed it to the brink of collapse. Amid growing tensions, the party has said it won’t expel any member, including Wike, despite some wanting him gone for working against the party.

Umar Bature, the PDP’s National Organising Secretary, spoke to Saturday Vanguard, stressing the need to keep everyone together.

“Who will remove him? He has expressed his view, so let’s leave it at that. It’s his personal opinion. We are not in the business of removing anyone from the party, as we need everyone to return. It’s unnecessary for us to persist with this conflict,” Bature said.

His words show a party trying to stay united, even as Wike’s actions threaten to split it apart.

Bature’s pragmatism stems from Wike’s undeniable influence. As a former governor and current minister, Wike has a strong following in Rivers State, a key area for winning elections. His influence is both a strength and a problem for the PDP.

Another source spoke about the challenge: “Wike’s influence in Rivers is a reality we cannot ignore. Expelling him could cost us dearly in 2027.” These words highlight the tough choice the PDP faces; punish Wike and lose his supporters, or ignore him and risk appearing weak. However, Timothy Osadolor, the PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader, dismissed Wike’s actions.

“Wike’s utterances are not worth the attention of serious-minded party faithful and supporters. He is not worth the attention of the party,” he said.

The differing views reveal a party fighting itself, unsure whether to confront Wike or let him be.

The PDP’s problems run deep. For years, Wike has clashed with party governors and leaders over who controls the party, turning small disagreements into major fights. His support for Tinubu has made things worse, turning personal issues into a public crisis.

For Nigerians, this fight is more than politics. The mother in Maiduguri, struggling to feed her children, or the driver in Lagos, hit by high fuel prices, their hardships make this crisis feel urgent.

Opposition Fights Back

Wike’s announcement has upset more than just the PDP; it has angered other opposition groups too.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a leader in the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), called Wike out: “Wike is President Tinubu’s hatchet man. He’s an agent provocateur within the PDP. He’s not truly a member; he’s an agent to watch.”

Ugochinyere believes Wike is trying to destroy the opposition from the inside. The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) agrees, with spokesperson Ladipo Johnson predicting Tinubu won’t win.

“In 2027, the question for the Nigerian people will be whether they are better off now than they were in January 2023. That would be the golden question,” Johnson said.

The opposition’s anger is clear, but it shows they’re not united either. The PDP’s chaos could make it easier for Tinubu to win again, worrying those who want change in 2027.

A PDP chieftain warned about this: “Wike’s actions force us to confront our disunity. If we don’t resolve this, the opposition risks handing 2027 to Tinubu on a platter.”

His words resonate with Nigerians tired of political games whilst they face high food prices, power cuts, and insecurity. The student in Ibadan, hoping for a better future, or the farmer in Benue, praying for safety; their dreams depend on the opposition working together.

Big Names Clash

Wike’s support for Tinubu has sparked strong reactions from big political names. Chief Bode George, a senior PDP member, didn’t hold back.

“Wike is the same age as my first child and his comment that the PDP did not make him is a disgusting abomination. All these people junketing, do they think that the only man who can be President in 2027 is Bola Tinubu?” the former PDP national vice president (Southwest) asked. George’s strong words show the anger of party elders who see Wike as a threat.

Some, like Ugochinyere, want Wike and Senator Samuel Anyanwu kicked out of the PDP. But another source pushes back.

“Wike’s hold on Rivers State is a undebatable. Removing him could seriously hurt our chances in 2027,” the source warned. This calm approach contrasts with the calls for action, showing the PDP’s tough spot.

Wike is both a problem and a key player. For Nigerians, this fight feels personal. The market woman in Aba, dealing with rising costs, or the civil servant in Enugu, struggling to get by, they see Wike’s actions as a betrayal when they’re counting on the PDP for hope.

The drama during the media chat hit its peak when Wike challenged his party: “I dare anybody in PDP to suspend me, and they will see.”

This bold statement, along with his claim to stay loyal to the PDP whilst backing Tinubu in 2027, has made the party’s problems public. Wike doubled down on his position:

“Tinubu made me the FCT Minister and I won’t allow anybody to crumble our political structure. No! Tinubu made me minister, people do not understand, I have character.”

What Experts Say

As the drama settles, experts are trying to understand Wike’s plan. Pat Utomi, a political expert, said: “Power in Nigeria is about strategy, not sentiment. Wike knows this better than most.” Utomi sees Wike as a clever player, planning for the long term. Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, a political scientist, warned: “A divided opposition is a gift to the ruling party. Wike’s move could reshape 2027.” Segun Sowunmi, former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state, added a sharp take: “Tinubu, being streetwise, knows that politicians would always sing songs that would swell the head of the leader.”

A source spoke about the bigger picture: “Wike’s actions force us to confront our disunity. If we don’t resolve this, the opposition risks handing 2027 to Tinubu on a platter.”

His words connect with Nigerians who see 2027 as a chance to address their problems; poverty, insecurity, and tough economic times.