Firm lends support to Lagos State women assembly programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lush Hair, a Nigerian premium hair attachment brand, has described its participation in the ongoing women assembly programme organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation across all Lagos State Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, as a strategic plug to further demonstrate commitment to its various target audience in the state.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecelia Bolaji Dada, encouraged women to speak up against any form of abuse and to always take care of their mental health and physical wellness.

She stated that beneath the seeming strong outward appearance, a lot of women are faced with unimaginable sexual and gender-based violence, which they may have been self-managing for too long.

ALSO READ:

Irrespective of these situations, she commended the strong and resilient capability of the women folks, while admitting that their roles in nation building cannot be over-emphasised.

Also speaking at the Lagos women assembly programme, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on this project and we hope that this will lead to a lasting and sustainable relationship.

“As a brand whose core target is women, we will always strive towards assisting the women-folks while also encouraging them to be confident and always stay on top of their game, irrespective of their background and societal status.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: