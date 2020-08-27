Enugu community protests monarch’s impunity, land racketeering

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Neke-uno Community in Enugu East local government area has protested alleged tyranny and imposition of leadership by their traditional Ruler, HRH, Igwe E. N.S Udoku Edoga, the Eze Atta 1 of Mbano-Nike

The community members also alleged that the monarch employed to divide and rule tactics to perpetuate indiscriminate sales of the community land, resulting in unrest among members of the community, particularly the youths.

The traditional ruler however denied the allegations, stating that what was happening in the community was a power tussle that makes the community fight among themselves. He said he had severally mediated between the community and its neighboring communities, noting that truth will eventually surface.

Protesting in front of Enugu government house, one of the community leaders, Chief Gilbert Agbo stated that he was elected by the community as the Chairman of the Power of Attorney, but that the traditional ruler disagreed with his election.

Agbo said: “Igwe Edoga incites our young people to fight and kill themselves because he doesn’t want peace in Neke-Uno. We are begging Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to please prevail on Igwe Edoga to hands off from our community land. We don’t even want him as our traditional ruler again.

“Despite the fact that the community elected me as the Chairman of power of Attorney, Igwe Edoga went and brought another person, whom we know induced him and pledged to give him our entire land, to become the chairman, but we told the Igwe that we don’t agree. The entire Neke-Uno said no that the man they elected is Gilbert Agbo to be their Chairman power of Attorney and that’s why we said he will not be our traditional ruler again.

“The Igwe and one Anayo Agbo conspired to sell 500 plots out of pour land but we went and arrested them and took them to court; they went back with a surveyor to measure the land but we arrested him once more and took them to the police station.”

The community lawyer, Mr. Chukwuemeka Agbo said that the community was living in peace until the monarch decided to impose a candidate on them “and that’s why they are resisting and want to see the Governor, to convey their message. The Neke-Uno community wants total restriction of Igwe Edoga from interfering in affairs of the community and respect the will of the people to elect their leader.”

Agbo called on those in authority to stop toying with people’s will, noting that a monarch was supposed to protect a community and not to exploit the people.

A woman leader from the community, Mrs. Christiana Ogbodo said that the community women were in tears, begging the government to come to their rescue because the community has been turned into a war zone.

“Every day there must be the fight in Neke-Uno and we asked why, they said it’s all about the power of Attorney, but we the Neke women elected Gilbert Agbo as the chairman of the power of Attorney but Anayo Agbo refused and collaborated with Igwe Edoga and divided our community that every day there must be a fight in Neke-Uno.”

Vanguard

