Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker impeached

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idaiye over alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment was sequel to a motion moved by Henry Okhuarobo, member representing Ikpoba-Okha and seconded by Marcus Onobun representing Esan West.

Okhuarobo said, “Mr Speaker, with me is a notice of impeachment of the deputy speaker of the house signed by two-third members of the house.

“The impeachment of the deputy speaker is on the grounds of gross misconduct and divulging of official secrets,” Okhuarobo said.

The lawmakers after deliberations on the petition, unanimously adopted the motion through a voice-vote.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, thereafter, pronounced the deputy speaker impeached.

Meanwhile, the house leader, Roland Asoro was made the deputy speaker shortly after he was nominated and administered oath of office and oath of allegiance by the speaker.

The motion for the nomination of Roland Asoro as the new deputy speaker was moved by Emmanuel Okoduwa representing Esan North East and seconded by Ephraim Aluebhosele representing Igueben constituency.

Also during plenary, Henry Okhuarobo, the former chief whip was elevated to the position of the Leader of the house, while Marcus Onobun, deputy leader was made the chief whip and Sunny Ojiezele as Deputy leader.

Ephraim Aluebhosele was elevated to the position of the deputy whip, while Emmanuel Okoduwa was made a co-opted member of the principal officers council.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only seven members were in the house when they took the decision.

All efforts to reach the impeached deputy speaker proved abortive, while he had also switched off his phone.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: