Edo 2020: Obaseki introduced reform, respects traditional institution – Owan East monarchs

Kindly Share This Story:

Traditional rulers in Owan East Local Government of Edo State, have collectively blessed Governor Godwin Obaseki for introducing reform in government and showing maximum respect for the traditional institution.

The Chairman Owan East Traditional Council H.R.H. Salufu Elabor (J.P.) Ogie/ clan head of Ivbiaro . Made this known yesterday in Afuze.

According to them, “In 2018 Governor Godwin Obaseki graciously approve the 5% monthly statutory allocation accruing to the traditional rulers’ council in the State.

“This is unprecedented and portrays your favorable disposition to the royal fathers and the traditional institution in the State.

“The Edo State traditional rulers’ council is proud to have you as a Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution H.R.H. Salufu Elabor (J.P) expressed confidence that Owan East will deliver their vote to the man who has to restore honour and dignity to the traditional institution in the State.

His words: ” Your Excellency, you’ll recall that Owan East local government voted for you en masse during the 2016 gubernatorial election that gave you overwhelming victory and in the exercise of this mandate, we have followed your developmental strides which are products of careful planning, pragmatism, and delivery.

“The reforms introduced into governance both in Education, health, infrastructural developments, workers welfare, and pension are worthy of commendation.

“We reiterate the commitment of the traditional institution to partner with your Government to ensure peace and development in all domains of the State,”

In Warrake, Owan East Local Government Area, Governor Godwin Obaseki commissioned a Primary Health care Center as part of his administration’s effort in impacting on the lives of the people.

The project was commissioned by her Excellency, Mrs. Maryam Shaibu, wife of the Edo State Deputy Governor, in the presence of the Governor and his deputy, and she assured the women of the area that the Governor will not let them down.

Mrs. Shaibu, who spent some moments dancing with other female folks before the commissioning, urged the people of Owan Local Government to join forces to preserve the democracy that they laboured to entrench, to move the state to the next phase of development.

She maintained that the People of Edo State will no longer be treated as subservient. “When you vote for Obaseki, you shall be able to voice your opinion without fear. This is not a government that’s democratic only in form but a government that’s democratic in substance through good governance”

She then urged the people to rise above base instincts which tended to satisfy individual and group interests, at the expense of the development of the State. The campaign train later proceeded to other wards for the campaign.

The highlight of the visit to Owan East local Government by the Obaseki/Shaibu campaign train was a high level of the defection of APC members to the PDP and tearing of APC membership card by decamped who vowed to deliver Governor Godwin Obaseki in the fourth coming September election.

Kindly Share This Story: