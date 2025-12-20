Okpebholo, Obaseki mourn ex-Edo commissioner Idahosa

Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Edo State Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday mourned the passing of former Commissioner of Information in the state and unarguably one of the most vocal politicians in the state, Charles Idahosa.

Idahosa reportedly died on Saturday afternoon after his daily routine of receiving visitors in the morning at his house along Airport Road.

He was 72 years old and hailed from Ehor in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area where he once served as the chairman of the council in the early days of his political career.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, said Governor Okpebholo sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Idahosa over the death of its patriarch.

He said, “Governor Okpebholo who expressed shock at the sudden passing of Hon Idahosa, described him as a strong party leader and eminent Edo Indigene, who has given a lot for the growth and development of the state.

“The Governor eulogized late Hon Idahosa, who in time past was a Commissioner, board member, and Special Adviser as a genuine party stalwart who believed in the establishment of institutions and gave his all towards entrenching these beliefs.

“Governor Okpebholo prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to comfort his wife, children, family and the people of Ehor for this great loss.”

On his part, Obaseki described the late Idahosa as “an illustrious son of Edo State and a respected leader from the Edo South Senatorial District, who served our State and nation in various capacities.

“Charlie Tempo was someone with whom I shared a personal bond. We attended the same secondary school, worshipped in the same Anglican Church, and our families share longstanding ties, which makes this loss even more painful for me.”

Obaseki added, “I commiserate with the entire Idahosa family, the Oshodin family, the people of Edo South, friends and associates of the great Charlie Tempo and pray that God grants all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Though no official statement has been issued by the family as his younger brother, Andrew Idahosa, did not pick several calls, a source close to the family confirmed his death.

According to him, “Daddy was full of life this morning, as usual he came downstairs receiving people. I don’t know what happened; it is shocking.” He said.

Idahosa, popularly known as Akakasiaka and Charlie Tempo, was a very vocal politician and was the Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the eight years he was governor of the state.

He pitched a tent with Godwin Obaseki when he fell out with Oshiomhole as governor and even wrote a book titled “The Fall of the Last Godfather”. He also defected with Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his second term election in 2020.

The late Idahosa also fell out with Obaseki after his re-election and he was among the first politicians to publicly say so. He went back to the APC and was also the first to release jingles for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election.