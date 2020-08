Kindly Share This Story:

By James Osawe

IN the run-up to the 2020 Edo gubernatorial election, the major players are the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki who is contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is contesting under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ordinarily, politicians and observers often tout the power and advantages of incumbency. And quite a number of analysts have predicted success for Obaseki.

But this time around, it may not be so. And this is because of a third force in the person of the former national chairman of the APC and former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

I have often wondered why some analysts seem to downplay Oshiomole’s influence in Edo. While his tenure as Edo governor brought rapid development across the state, I couldn’t imagine the outpouring of love Benin people would show him when he visited the state capital recently.

As his convoy was slowed by traffic, Oshiomhole, being the labour stalwart and political showman, seized the moment. Stepping down from his SUV, dressed in his trademark Safari suit and donning a face mask, he acknowledged the cheering crowd.

From there, he walked on foot, acknowledging the people as he went. Lining the road was a multitude of Benin residents. Traffic nearly came to a halt. He charismatically moved the crowd and the crowd moved with him.

As Oshiomhole moved about, he engaged in elbow bumps with some of the cheering supporters just as cries of ‘Osho-Baba’ rented the air.

It was evident that the crowd wasn’t the sort of rented crowd that is synonymous with political parties and political campaign rallies. No sort of choreography was displayed. Rather, this was a spontaneous crowd consisting of random and curious Edo residents.

Traders scampered out of their shops to catch a glimpse, some drivers and commuters looked to the point of gawking from inside their vehicles, and some people like me that had some time to kill followed the train.

At one point, Oshiomhole met a hawker selling groundnuts and walnuts. He purchased some from her. Some traders were lucky to get hugs from him. He also cradled a baby of one of the traders and in a customary gesture, pumped some naira notes into the baby’s palms.

As to be expected, at several times, there were pockets of scuffle as members of the crowd jostled to get closer to Oshiomhole.

During the walk, the atmosphere took on a carnival-like affair with impromptu singing and dancing and shouting. As Oshiomhole walked, the crowd walked along with him, chanting excitedly.

His security details had a tough time keeping the crowd in check. Their enthusiasm was great. Though it was a pandemonium, it was a good one. But it seemed as if Oshiomhole was in his elements and he casually made time to banter with many people. And they responded with greater zeal.

What I saw was a man that Benin people still loved. When he noticed that some people in the crowd were not wearing face masks, the diminutive ex-governor gave them masks and even wore it on them himself.

Very soon, the chant changed to ‘Baba de de’ to which another segment of the crowd responded ‘oyoyo.’ In this part of the country, that is a greeting children reserved for their fathers, especially the sort of fathers that brought treats on his return.

Well, in a way, Oshiomhole was bringing treats to Edo people in the selling of Ize-Iyamu. Already, they were not ignorant of the purpose of Oshiomhole’s visit. They have been following him and knew that he was all-out to ensure Ize-Iyamu became the next governor.

The traders at Oba Market could not hide their joy as he walked past. At Second West Circular Road, the cheering continued. It became an impromptu rally as Oshiomhole walked through the Benin traffic. At another spot, he stopped to buy groundnuts and walnuts from a hawker which he shared around. He then brought out money and paid the seller.

And on Egor Road, drivers, commuters and pedestrians were excited on seeing Oshiomhole and heaped encomiums on him. He also greeted some passengers in commercial buses. And the drivers too shouted in glee.

I couldn’t blame them. For many years, Egor Road was left in a deplorable condition till it was renovated by the Oshiomhole administration. That and other works must have brought the passion I witnessed.

It didn’t matter to them that Oshiomhole was not the one contesting an election this time around. They seem to trust anything Oshiomhole believes in. Unsurprisingly, many people in the crowd showed a readiness to support Ize-Iyamu.

Political dynamics

It is well-known that in the gubernatorial election four years ago, Oshiomhole dissed Ize-Iyamu and supported Obaseki. Obaseki won then. But things have changed this time around. Oshiomhole is lifting up the hands of Ize-Iyamu.

Also, the political dynamics have changed. And intrigues have chased the incumbent governor from APC, the party which brought him to victory, to seek a second term under the PDP. Also, in the last election, Ize-Iyamu contested in the PDP. But this time around, he’s contesting to be governor under the platform of the APC.

Now, some pundits have come across to say Obaseki did well and would get a second term from Edo people. I might have thought so too. However, with Oshiomhole bent on ensuring Obaseki doesn’t get there, I doubt Obaseki would get another tenure.

You see, I have lived in Edo for 39 years and in Benin for the last 25. In recent times, I haven’t seen a governor as accepted as Oshiomhole was in Edo State. His administration brought about a progressive era. So, naturally, he enjoys much adoration. Edo people love him. They trust him. And they listen to him. Many outsiders may not know this.

I can’t say for the whole of Edo State but I think Oshiomhole has Benin in the palms of his hands. But with what I witnessed, I believe the Osagie Ize-Iyamu ticket will be actualised in Benin as long as Oshiomhole has his back.

The way it is, Ize-Iyamu will greatly benefit from Oshiomhole’s good will in the state. I can only wish Obaseki luck.

Osawe, a social commentator, wrote from Benin City.

