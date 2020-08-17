Don’t manipulate Idanre LG election, SDP warns Akeredolu, APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of August 22, 2020, Local Government elections in Ondo State, the Social Democratic Party, SDP has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Idanre Local Government banking on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to allegedly manipulate the poll in favour of the ruling party.

In a statement released by the party, ” All is now set and perfected to rig the election in favour of the ruling party.”

According to the SDP, ” ” investigation has shown that an average member of the APC in Idanre is of the opinion that the election will be allegedly manipulated by the ruling party in favour of the chairmanship candidate of the party.”

SDP stated that, A chieftain of the APC who pleaded anonymity confessed that the party’s candidate was truly not as popular as that of the opposition SDP, but assured that the governor would definitely perform the expected magic.

“We are approaching the election with all seriousness and we are certain of victory. Although our candidate may not be the most popular in the election, this is Nigeria and we all know that the winners of local government elections are certainly determined by the governors and not the electorates”, said the APC chieftain.

Meanwhile, some electorates in Idanre have advised Governor Akeredolu not to bulge to the pressure of those urging him to manipulate Idanre election in favour of the APC. They also urged the governor to be mindful of the fact that Idanre people are solidly routing for his reelection and any attempt to manipulate the election could adversely affect his chances in the governorship election.

A member of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Idanre, Ebenezer Akingunsola has appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to allow the will of the electorates to prevail in the town’s local government election. He, however, expressed optimism that the governor would not impose any unpopular person on the people of Idanre.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that Idanre is for Akeredolu and the town will vote massively for him in the October 10 governorship election. We are also optimistic that Aketi will allow the most popular candidate to emerge winner of the local government election in Idanre as our people are prepared to vote massively for SDP”, said Akingunsola.

Vanguard News

