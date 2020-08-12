Delta approves 10 private schools as centres for BECE

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Delta has approved 10 private schools as centres for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO).

The Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mr Patrick Ukah, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

He explained that the examination was for only JSS 3 students in private schools, who registered for the national BECE, whose resumption was today( Tuesday)

“The schools are Master Care Secondary School, Asaba; Heaven Point High School, Asaba; Deeper Life High School, Opete; Udu, DSC Tech High School, Udu.

“Top Grade College, Umunede, Wingate Schools, Warri; James Hope College, Agbor, Graceville College, Asaba; Graceville High School, Okpanam and Day Spring Christian College, Opete.

“The students are to revise for two weeks before the examination scheduled to start on Aug. 24,” the commissioner said.

He said that the committee set up to monitor compliance with the approved COVID-19 protocols would go round the schools, warning that any of them found wanting would be shut down.

Ukah said that other schools whose names were not mentioned but were billed yo present students for the examination should seek the ministry’s clearance.

“JSS 3 students in public schools, who registered for the state BECE, are expected to resume on Sept. 8, 2020, to start revision for their examination billed to begin on Sept. 21, 2020,” he said.

Ukah appealed to stakeholders for patience, saying that the decision to stagger the resumption of schools in the state was to ensure that health of teachers, students and pupils was not jeopardised.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: