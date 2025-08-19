Edo approves reuse of approved old textbooks, bans graduation ceremonies in nursery, primary schools

By Adesina Wahab

The Edo State government has said approved textbooks that have been used by older siblings can continue to be used by others as long as they are still listed as approved textbooks.

This is just as the government has placed a ban on graduation ceremonies in nursery and primary schools, saying only those who have completed basic education, that is junior secondary school education, and the Senior Secondary School Education are allowed to hold modest celebration of their achievements.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu in Benin and made available to newsmen.

Iyamu, in the statement, said the decisions were in line with the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration to reposition education and also make life better and easier for the citizens of the state.

He stated that the directives would take effect from the 2025/2026 academic session:

“Textbook Reuse Policy: Younger siblings are henceforth permitted to use approved textbooks previously purchased for their older siblings. All approved textbooks will remain in use for a minimum of four years before any review by the Ministry.

“Graduation Ceremony Guidelines: Graduation ceremonies are strictly reserved for pupils who have completed Basic Education (Primary 1–JSS 3) and Senior Secondary 3 (SSS 3). At these levels, only modest celebrations will be allowed. Prom parties are prohibited, and pre-basic pupils (nursery/kindergarten, primary 6) are not permitted to hold graduation ceremonies or parties.

“Mandatory Entrepreneurship Skills Training for JSS 3 Students: In line with ongoing reforms and the inclusion of new trade subjects in the basic education curriculum, all JSS 3 students will undergo compulsory entrepreneurship skills training before graduation. Starting from the 2025/2026 academic session, every JSS 3 graduate will be issued two certificates: The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and A Skills Acquisition Certificate in their chosen trade subject.

“The Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to producing students who are not only academically sound but also equipped with practical entrepreneurial skills to thrive in today’s world.”