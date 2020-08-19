Cultists kill two chiefs, six others in Rivers communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be members of cult groups have allegedly killed over eight people in two communities of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers cultists in different operations in Bua Bangha, Luebe Loore Communities on Monday, and Tuesday had allegedly killed the said number of victims.

The Rivers cultists had killed a chief in Luebe identified as Chief Neeka Aaduma, and another simply identified as Ajeboy in Loore, a young Chief.

It was learnt that the cultists also allegedly killed other three unidentified persons in Luebe, while three people were killed in Bua Bangha.

It was gathered that Ajeboy was made a Chief last year following the death of his father.

At press time the reason for the killings was not ascertained, but it was learned that the unknown stormed the community and shot sporadically.

A source in the area who gave his name simply as Tunde, said: “We believe the gunmen were members of cult groups. They attacked Luebe community and killed three people. The shooting continued till the next day and killed the chiefs.

A source in Bua Bangha alleged that the people killed in the area were cult members, adding that the incident affected residents of neighbouring Kere-Bana Community who scampered for safety.

However, the Public Relations officers of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said police are aware of the development but quickly added that he does not have the detail of what transpired at press time.

