CSO advocates more patronage of DICON products

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seeks strict implementation of Executive Order 5

By Joseph Erunke

A Civil Society Organization, Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI,has advocated more patronage of products from the Defence Military Corporation, DICON.

This was as it thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for what it called “his political will to promote local content” with the signing of Executive Order 5 into law.

Noting that the president’s action to improve local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components was commendable, GOPRI appealed to him to direct all security and non outfits of federal government in the country to patronize the rich array of Military and non military equipments produced by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON.

According to him, the DICON products were of high standard like anywhere in the world, hence the need to patronise them.

Speaking to newsmen on the occasion of the 56th Anniversary of DICON and the visit of the Minister of Defence to the corporation, the Executive Director of GOPRI, Amb Melvin Ejeh, commended the giant strides of the corporation in innovation and production of world-class medical ventilators, ammunitions, military gears, wares, vehicles and other non-military products.

According to him, the feats were achieved by “the current re-engineered and repositioned DICON under the leadership of Major General Victor Okwudili Ezugwu.”

He appealed to President Buhari to mandate all the arms of the military and other security outfits of government to cut down cost of foreign exchange emanating from foreign purchase of arms and ammunitions and other non-military products by patronizing the cheaper and more reliable local options produced by DICON.

READ ALSO:

This he maintained, “will grow our local economy while contributing to the fight against all threats to our national security”

“It is not morally and financially wise for some of our agencies to still be spending money abroad for military and security hardware’s that are produced more cheaper and better in Dicon,” he said.

Ejeh,speaking further, said:”We are appealing to all heads of security agencies in Nigeria to visit DICON to see for themselves the kind of technological innovations that are going on in the industry.

“With the right kind of patronage, DICON can compete with any defense industry in the world.”

While appealing to Nigerians for more patronage of DICON products, he hailed the president for his determination to move the country on the path of development through indigenous products.

“We want to sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the company a complete facelift and the enabling environment to shine.

“We wish to also thank the Chiefs of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs for their tireless supports and patronage of DICON materials.

“We are particularly impressed with the high level of patronage of DICON products by the Nigerian Army and Defence Headquarters, “he added.

Recall that while signing the Executive Order 5,President Buhari had directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies,MDAs to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security project.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: