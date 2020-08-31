Creative industry stakeholders commend Runsewe

Kindly Share This Story:

The all-inclusive and broad composition of sub Committees on the implementation of creative industry intervention by Otunba Segun Runsewe has been commended by stakeholders in the industry.

Otunba Runsewe, Director- General of National Council for Arts Culture (NCAC) and Chairman of Central Implementation Committee for Creative Industry inaugurated by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, barely a few weeks ago, rolled out a comprehensive list of sub-committees to capture the entire gamut of the sector with intent to address the needs and expectations of the players.

The 13 sub-committees are drawn from Culture and Tourism, the industry media, Nollywood, writers, travel professionals, tourist boat operators, hotels, resort owners, artists, ICT, fashion designers, and others.

Unveiling the sub-committees in a brief ceremony in Abuja, Otunba Runsewe stated that time has come for the industry to build bridges and work together for the speedy growth of the sector and to the benefit of Nigerian people.

He commended the minister for the selfless and committed service to the industry and for helping to reposition the industry by putting together the framework to address the immediate and future impact of COVID 19 on the industry.

He noted that the creative sector is very broad and massive in content and context hence the need to approach the implementation of post-COVID-19 interventions with all hands on deck in order to avoid rancour and devisive sentiments which could jeopardise the progressive intentions of the Federal Government and stall efforts to build a formidable and competitive industry.

Speaking on the Runsewe initiative, President of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye shared the vision behind setting up of the 13-sub committees, adding that it’s only Runsewe that has proven over the years to give answers to the many challenges confronting the industry in Nigeria.

” Am more than excited and must commend the minister for appointing a workaholic and an achiever in Runsewe to implement the post-COVID 19 interventions. He is the right man for this job and the unveiling of the sub Committees revealed the strategic agenda to keep the industry United and vibrant post COVID.” Nanta president explained.

To John likita Best, a Frontline industry player and Trustee of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria ( ATPN), Runsewe has by the effort shown he is a game-changer and Grassroot industry administrator with enduring mobilization abilities and eyes to see tomorrow.

” We know he will bring about the needed changes and as he has done in the past, this dream to carry everybody and all shades of opinion along is a Masterstroke. We know him and will support this process to succeed” Mr Best added.

Culture media influencer and Arts editor of the Nation newspapers, Mr ozolua uhakheme disclosed that the effort is a strategy out of the box and an indication that Runsewe has a grounded understanding of the fragile and sensitive nature of the industry which has struggled to make a socio-economic impact in the trajectory of the national rebound economically.

“‘We in the media know Runsewe will not fail the industry and nation at large. He has discharged his national assignment with creativity and a sense of responsibility. His records in the Culture industry speaks volume, particularly the robust approach and response to COVID 19 impacts on the industry without which the national Cultural agenda would have lost focus. We pray that the various Committees will live up to expectations because Runsewe is self-driven and would expect some serious inputs and hard work. My fear is that Runsewe is a sprinter on ideas and it takes a measure of commitment to catch up with him.” The Nation Arts editor further explained.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: