COVID-19: Social media influencer raises fund for Ondo health workers

Mr Oluyemi Fasipe, a social media influencer and youth advocate, has used his influence to raise funds for health workers at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasipe had raised N205,000 through his twitter handle, @YemieFASH, and transferred it to the account of Dr Adeniyi Adetayo, the Deputy Chief Medical Director of IDH, on Sunday in Akure.

Fasipe said he took the responsibility to raise funds for the health workers working tirelessly in the hospital because of their efforts to keep infected people alive.

NAN recalls that residents doctors under the umbrella of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital had embarked on an indefinite strike to protest the non-payment of salaries ranging between three and six months by the state government.

Fasipe said he was convinced it was the right thing to do because the health workers were working tirelessly for the well-being of patients suffering from the virus.

He also said that the health workers were putting their lives at risk every day to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“It is disheartening that no form of compensation whatsoever has been given to them for the past three months that they have been helping us contain the virus. Let’s crowdfund to appreciate them,” he said.

NAN reports that the hospital had already acknowledged receipt of the money and had thanked Fasipe and the donors for their contributions.

