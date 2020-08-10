COVID-19 positive cases gradually coming down – PTF Coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has said that positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) gradually coming down as the daily results now revolves around 400.

He made this known at the daily briefing of the PTF on Monday in Abuja, warning, however, that the reduction was not in a way a win.

He said that all the non-pharmaceutical guidelines must be followed to achieve full success in the fight against COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said “we have recorded 46,577 cases from 317,496 samples tested so far, while 33,186 persons have been treated and discharged.

“Sadly, we lost 945 persons to the COVID-19 infection, which has now been identified in 549 of our 774 local government areas, and half of all cases in Nigeria so far are concentrated in 20 local government areas.

“​The figures show that Nigeria is also sadly approaching the symbolic 1,000 number of fatalities, a grim reality that should be a wake-up call for us.

“Many more Nigerians today personally knew a person who succumbed to COVID-19, and so I ask that we remind ourselves that COVID-19 is still with us and will be for a long time.”

He warned that “until there is vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves are the non-pharmaceutical measures, proven to be cheap and effective such as the appropriate use of face mask, physical distancing and avoiding crowds.”

On the way forward, the minister said “our focus is still to reduce fatality to less than one per cent, not only with preventive measures, but also with a strategy that encourages citizens to report early for treatment and for hospitals to attend to all patients in distress; most importantly, to be able to provide oxygen treatment.

“The main COVID-19 symptoms include breathlessness, which responds well to oxygen supplementation as first measure.

“We are turning our preferences therefore to gadgets that provide oxygen, like oxygen generators to be in many facilities, including general hospitals and larger Primary Healthcare Centres, while solar powered aggregates, where available, will be prioritised.”

He advised federal health institutions with oxygen plants to activate them as a matter of priority and ensure they could deliver to their Accident and Emergency Department.

“The other measure is the activation of ambulance service to move patients to treatment centres. This strategy worked well in Kano and all states should prepare to set up the system, as Federal Ministry of Health will provide guidance, support and training,” he added.

Vanguard

