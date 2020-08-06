COVID-19: Forum urges FG to reposition technology sector

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian-British Business Forum (PABF) has stressed the need for the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the acute shortage of technology infrastructure in the country.

The Chairman of PABF, Prince Afolabi Andu, gave the advice at a Greystone Technologies online conference, titled “The Role of Technology in a Post COVID-19 Economy ” on Wednesday.

Andu said that the six online conferences that had been organised by Greystone were made possible through the use of modern technology that literally formed an integral part of livelihood.

“The world has over the past four-months witnessed unprecedented development in the use and application of modern technology, all this has come about due to the pandemic,” Andu said.

He explained that significant growth recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic to have repositioned technology globally and exposed huge gaps among nations in the area of technology infrastructure.

He urged the government to see the COVID-19 challenge as ‘blessing in disguise’ and also an opportunity to tackle the nation’s infrastructural shortage.

Also speaking, Ms. Abiola Obileye, Chief Executive Officer of Synergize Datasoft Technologies, urged Nigerian business leaders to see disruptions brought about by COVID-19 in the business landscape, as a wakeup call.

Obileye said: “Nigerian business leaders need to leverage technology by adapting to new digital operating models designed to maximize business transformation opportunities, it is very important to cast an eye on the future competitive landscape.”

Also speaking, Mr. Kayode Aladesuyi, Chief Executive Officer of BBN and K, a notable U.S.-based technology company, said that e-Commerce could be used to drive the new global economy post-COVID 19.

According to him, to embrace new engagement tools that would add life to the internet and allow technology to bridge the gap between businesses and customers is the future of e-commerce.

In the same vein, Mr. Diran Adeyinka, Chief Executive Officer of Gbit Consulting, said that the emergence of COVID-19 has created more offsite-working in the global IT space, than ever before.

“This is a great opportunity to be tapped into; we will create a platform and collaborate with IT resources in Africa for IT-related projects in the western world,” Adeyinka said.

Mr. Gina Ayoola, Chief Executive Officer of Wavepalm Technology Solutions Ltd, said emerging technology in a post-COVID-19 world would prove the start of the “new normal”.

“We have seen technology break down the barriers of physical separation. Whether connecting with co-workers, friends, and family over online cloud-enabled video platforms

“Using automation and AI to help business processes to continue or using delivery services for basic necessities.

“We relied on current technologies and our mobile phones and laptops to make it through this lockdown.”

The Chairman of the Group’s Information Technology sector, Mr. Sam Bode-Odeyemi, described the lessons derived from the speakers at the event as insightful.

He said the forum sought to promote a business networking platform for Nigerian-British based business owners in the UK, Nigerian professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The conference provided platforms for participants to learn and provide ways Nigerian-British Business Forum could collaborate with the government to reposition the technology sector, in the post-COVID-19 economy.

