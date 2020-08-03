Covid-19: FCT fumigates schools, creates isolation centres, clinics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of Tuesday’s re-opening of schools for students in exit classes, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has fumigated Secondary Schools and made available facemasks, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers for use in those schools.

The Administration also announced that it has created isolation rooms and established clinics in the schools.

Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board, Yahaya Musa Muhammad, said the development is in compliance with the NCDC guidelines on the reopening of schools as well as the protocols set by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Doctors suspend strike in Ondo

While clarifying that only the terminal classes of Senior Secondary three (SS3) as well as Junior Secondary three (JSS 3) would be resuming for lectures in the schools, in preparation for their upcoming examinations, Muhammed stated that appointed representatives of the FCTA alongside the principals of the schools are to ensure adequate compliance with all the health protocols, including the use of face masks, observance of social distancing as well as regular hand washing.

He also disclosed that the Department of Quality Assurance in the Education Secretariat would be visiting the private primary and secondary schools in the FCT to ensure that they comply with all the necessary protocols before they are allowed to reopen.

“I am going personally to visit the schools to ensure that all the things that are supposed to be there are there and those that are not there, we will force them to comply before going on with the students”, he said.

Muhammed explained that “isolation rooms have been made available in each of the secondary schools as well as clinics in compliance with the NCDC protocols on the resumption of schools”.

He assured that the issue of social distancing in the schools would not constitute a major problem, in view of the fact that only the terminal classes would be resuming.

On his part, Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Muhammad Kawu commended the FCT Administration for making available Personal Protective Equipment to all the areas that deserve them, including the schools.

He added that the Health and Human Services Secretariat is also collaborating with the Education Secretariat for the training of teachers on the non-pharmaceutical means of preventing COVID-19.

According to him, the items made available for the schools include 770 infrared thermometers, 1, 200 surgical face masks, 14,000 pieces of various types of fabric face masks and 18,000 500ml hand sanitizers with a promise to make more available.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: