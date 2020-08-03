Corruption, Insecurity, Poverty: Buhari caged ― NCF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Leaders of the National Consultative Front, NCF, are mobilising for a nationwide mass action over political corruption, insecurity and poverty in the country on account of what they consider as President Muhammadu Buhari’s helplessness over the issues.

Led by Professor Pat Utomi, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, and Dr Yunusa Tanko, the NCF ”charged Nigerians to urgently team up with its emerging political movement and put an end to official corruption and flagrant abuse of public trust constantly playing out in Nigeria’s power centres, if the country is to survive the present rapacious political rip off and rape of its economy by the present rampaging ruling class.”

Elders and members of the NCF include Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, Comrade Isa Aremu, Dr Chris Ekiyor, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Sen Grace Bent, Mallam Dr Tanko Yunusa, Arch Ezekiel Nya Etok, Rt Hon Inuwa Garba, Prof Mrs Remi Sonaiya, HC Peter Ameh, Mr Segun Osinowo, Comrade Kassim Balarabe Musa, Lady Funke Awolowo, Mallam Abdulmamud Aminu, ACG Ali Abubakar Wakili, Mr Jude Feranmi, Hajia Kadijat Abdullahi, Comrade Alistair Soyode, Mrs Habiba Balogun, Mallam Nasser Kura, Lady Bunmi Lawson, and Mrs Jophia Gupar.

Head Publicity NCFront, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in a statement also said the group will set up Elders Advisory Council, flag off zonal structures, inaugurate strategic committees, and initiate grassroots circle of conscience ahead of the formal launch of movement in January 2021.

The call to save Nigeria was made in a national address jointly issued on behalf of the Steering Leadership of the NCF at the weekend by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba and a two-time Presidential Candidate, Prof Pat Utomi, while felicitating with Nigerians and Islamic faithful on the occasion of the 2020 Eid Kabir celebration

The statement read in part: ”All Nigerians of Conscience are again being passionately enjoined to stand up and join hands with the unwavering resolve of the National Consultative Front, NCFront to make the required sacrifices towards cleansing and sanitizing Nigeria’s centres of power and in smashing and flushing our prevailing corruptive political system being sustained by a tiny clique of power mongers and political merchants marauding as the country’s leaders.

”In view of the various unimaginable melodrama and macabre dance of corruption and chaos within the top echelon of the Nigerian political leadership and government, which has been exposing the cause of high-level insecurity and hunger in the country today, it has also become imperative for us as victims of the increasing misgovernance and official impunity to halt the festering rot and political coronavirus in the country’s power centre.

”Consequently, all of us as citizens of conscience should have no choice but to urgently rise in unison to utilize our collective power as a vast majority of united citizens capable of chasing out that clique of ruinous political cartel ravaging our commonwealth enabled by their self-serving capture of our Government and State, now being ruthlessly deployed to milking us to stupor, while riding roughshod on us as a people.

“It is for this reason that the ongoing nationwide consultations and mobilisation of the NCFront are being strategically deployed towards engendering a credible alternative political leadership and government for the Nigerian people through an all-inclusive nationwide mass resistance and action

”This is because a situation, where the President of Nigeria is caged and his office is being run by some unelected clique of proxies and power traders, operating without pretence to any form of mandate from the Nigerian people, is unfathomable and unacceptable and must be massively resisted and neutralized before we, as a country are all thrown into a major disaster and turmoil.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

