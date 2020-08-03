Chelsea to sell four defenders in Lampard-led revolution

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have put up four of its defenders for sale as Lampard prepares for a massive clear out at the club Vanguard reports.

The Blues let in a total of 54 goals last season, making them only better than eight teams and same with Brighton when it comes to goals conceded.

Chelsea dropped 18 points from winning positions last season. They again squandered a lead in losing the FA Cup final 2-1 against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Stamford Bridge side have put Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso up for sale with N’Golo Kante also potentially leaving, according to The Times.

Kante who has not successfully found a way to fit into Lampard’s plan may also leave in an attempt to raise enough funds for a new goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly set for a loan.

Lampard has the luxury of a lifted transfer ban to bring in more reinforcements having already landed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively.

Out with Alonso and Emerson, In with Chilwell

The massive clear out of defenders is an attempt to bring in Leicester’s Ben Chilwell for the left back position. The Foxes’ failure to land a Champions League slot increases the possibility of the deal happening.

Chilwell featured in 27 matches of Leicester’s run to a fifth place finish in the Premier League scoring thrice.

Chelsea will hope to overturn a 3-0 deficit when the face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 second leg when both sides meet this Saturday.

