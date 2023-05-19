I tried to bring Haaland to Chelsea – Lampard

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea interim coach, Frank Lampard has praised Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland for quickly adapting to the Premier League, saying he tried to bring him to the London club during his first stint in charge.

Chelsea will face Man City in a Week 37 fixture as they try to salvage whatever is left of their topsy-turvy campaign. They currently sit 11th having amassed just 43 points and risk finishing in the lower part of the table.

Lampard was speaking in a pre-match presser on Friday for the Sunday tie. His side will face a City side riding on the back of a qualification to this year’s Champions League final and still in the hunt for a club-record treble.

“I’ve got huge respect for the player, a player I tried to bring to Chelsea the first time I was here. I was really keen to get him here, obviously that couldn’t happen.

“His level was clear when we played against him at Salzburg. Credit to him I love seeing players of that level. In terms of having to deal with him you have to have a plan and an idea but players of that level can make anything happen at any moment.” Lampard said

Haaland has an unassailable lead on the Premier League Top Scorers chart with 36 goals.