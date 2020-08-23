CAMA Act: CAN failed in its watchdog role, says Clergyman

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

An Ogun State-based clergyman, Prof David Bamgbose has berated the leadership of the Christian Association Nigeria (CAN) on how it allowed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 scaled through the legislative processes only to discover the controversial law shortly after it was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CAN had described the act as “unacceptable, ungodly, reprehensible and an ill-wind that blows no one any good.”

The clergyman while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, said the leadership of CAN had failed in its duty as a watchdog for allowing the law passed through the legislative processes without detecting the clause.

He asked the leadership of CAN to accept the “ignorance” as a failure in its responsibility to Nigerian Christians.

“The church has never had it so bad. I am thoroughly disappointed,” Bamgbose said.

Bamgbose, who is also an educationist, described the law as an infringement on the rights of Christians, saying the action was capable of plunging the country into religious crisis.

“Religious war will be too catastrophic. It is unthinkable. I advise that whatever is the agenda of this government, it should step back on the issue of religion. It is the most sensitive. A good student of history will not do what the government is doing.

“People can die because of their religious belief. I, Bamgbose speaking, am ready for anything. I am saying my religion is my life. And that’s how most people feel about religion,” he said.

The Cleric called on the President to halt the implementation of the law in the interest of peace.

He asked the government to channel its efforts towards addressing the unemployment rate, poverty, economic crisis and other challenges confronting the nation.

“So, for the sake of peace…there are many things this government should pay attention to. There is unemployment, economic crisis, hunger; you left all these and pursuing the church? They should face those challenges and leave the church of Christ alone,” Bamgbose admonished.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: