BREAKING: Council appoints Prof Soyombo UNILAG’s acting VC

By Adesina Wahab
By Adesina Wahab

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos on Thursday appointed Prof Theophilus Soyombo as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

A statement by the Registrar/Secretary to the Council, Oladejo Azeez, said the Council made the appointment at a meeting held in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja.

The statement urged the public to disregard the claim by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe that he remains the substantive Vice Chancellor of UNILAG.

Recall that the Council, headed by Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, had on Wednesday removed Ogundipe as the VC of the school.

The development was the culmination of the faceoff between Babalakin and Ogundipe which led to the school’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, declaring Babalakin an unwanted visitor to the university.

The development prevented the Council from sitting on Unilag campus and had to shift its sitting to Abuja.

