Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has ordered schools in the state to reopen on the 6th of August for senior secondary students preparing for the West African Certificate Examination (WAEC).

The government also issued guidelines as conditions for any the secondary school to participate in the examination

According to a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, the Ministry of Education in the state (MOE) mandated students to resume with a washable face mask, maintain social distancing amongst others.

“During the stakeholders meeting on the re-opening of schools in Bauchi state which took place on Wednesday 29th July 2020. It was agreed that:-

“All students must come to school with at least one washable face mask. All schools must make provision for at least one gate monitor (preferably teachers) who will be stationed permanently at the gate to monitor those coming into the school.

All schools must make sure that all students respect social distancing rules and regulations in the classrooms, hostel, and dining halls. There must be a functional clinic in the school, where there is none, a classroom should be converted to a clinic.

“There should also be a holding area for isolating suspected cases. Schools should liaise with the nearest health centre to evaluate the activities of the school clinic, sign attendance, and report on daily bases. The state government will provide infrared thermometers to public schools while private schools are expected to provide at least one for themselves.

“Each school is expected to provide enough COVID-19 buckets, soap, and water for regular washing of hands.

Each school is advised to liaise with agricultural offices of their LGA for knapsacks while MOE will provide four liters of Chlorine to each school in case of the need for fumigation arises.

Any school that has a faulty water source should communicate to the Ministry of Education immediately.

Private schools may charge up to N500.00 only for the provision of basic COVID-19 requirements from each student.

“Any public school that cannot meet up with the above requirements should communicate to the Ministry of Education for assistance immediately.

Only students of public schools that will write WAEC are expected to resume. All public schools students must complete the payment of the approved annual school fees of N 700.00 before they are allowed to sit for the examinations.

“All affected students are expected to resume on Thursday 6th of August 2020; meanwhile, NECO, NABTECH, and NBAIS students are to await further instructions”, the statement reads.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: