Kidnapping: Bauchi govt orders temporary closure of all schools

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam

Following the spate of terrorism across northern states, the Bauchi State government through the ministry of education has ordered the temporary closure of all schools in the State.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Bauchi State Ministry of Education, Jalaludeen Usman, in a statement on Sunday, the closure affects primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, including Federal Government-owned schools and private schools in the State.

“The Bauchi State Government wishes to notify the general public that all primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions—including Federal Government-owned schools and private schools—are hereby closed with immediate effect.

“This decision, though difficult, was taken by the Government of Bauchi State after extensive consultations and in response to overwhelming security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state.

“The government is fully aware of the inconvenience this may cause. However, the protection of our children remains our highest moral responsibility. Every student in Bauchi State deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, stable, and free of fear.

“We therefore call on parents, guardians, school proprietors, and all concerned stakeholders not to panic, but to remain calm and cooperative. The government is working closely with security agencies to address the concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring that normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said in the statement.

The government urged citizens to remain vigilant and to “see something, say something”, saying that timely information from the public is crucial in safeguarding communities.