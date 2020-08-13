APC Candidate Promises To Address Insecurity in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

…with adequate support for Security agencies, Vigilante

BY Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has promised to rejig the security apparatus in Edo State if elected into office as governor just as he described as alarming the high level of insecurity in the State.

He made the promise in Auchi while praying for the repose of the soul of the late Speaker of Edo Assembly, Rt Hon Zakawanu Garuba.

Pastor Ize – Iyamu who addressed supporters and decampers from the PDP at the Auchi Polytechnic Sports Field, venue of the Etsako West APC gubernatorial campaign promised to encourage security agencies and vigilante groups for the safety of the Edo people.

READ ALSO: APC takes SIMPLE Agenda message to Edo North

He said this was why the issue of security was the first item is his manifesto, the Simple Agenda, lamenting that whereas the Oshiomhole government gave needed encouragement to these agencies, the present government has failed to do so.

He said, “if there’s no security, development is impossible. There’s too much insecurity in our state. Those days when I was in government, we supported Vigilante. When Comrade (Oshiomhole) was governor he supported them but not so for the present government”.

He then explained the other items of the Simple Agenda with which he plans to move Edo state forward to include Infrastructure development and urban renewal, Manpower development, Public-Private partnership, Leadership by example and Employment and Empowerment

Pastor Ize-Iyamu also promised to run a government that will develop all and not parts of the state as he said Edo is one people who should not be divided assuring that as Governor he will pay the same attention to Edo South, to Edo North, and to Edo Central.

“We want a Governor who will develop the whole state and Comrade Oshiomhole’s good works are visible in Edo South, Edo Central, and Edo North and that is the kind of work that I want to do as your governor”.

He urged the people of Etsako West to vote for APC because it will ensure that he is the governor and will put the welfare of all Edo people first, he will respect the people and will not order the arrest of Edo state leaders like the outgoing governor.

He said, “A governor who does not have the welfare of his people at heart cannot continue in office. We want a governor who respects people and one who will not order the arrest of its Leaders”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: