Akeredolu pays Ondo workers’ N3.1b outstanding allowances

Hazard bonus for medical staff also cleared

Doctors suspend strike

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo State Government on Tuesday said it has spent over N3.1 billion to offset outstanding allowances of workers in the state.

Information and Orientation Commissioner Donald Ojogo said this in a statement in Akure that the payment was made during the last Sallah festival.

Ojogo said also cleared were the hazard bonuses for health and medical workers.

“The agreement for the payment was the outcome of last month’s (July) meeting between the Governor of the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and Union Leaders in the State.

“Governor Akeredolu had last week, approved that these outstanding allowances be paid sequel to the conclusion of the series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye.

“Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset these allowances.

“Some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include; deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions.

“The breakdown of the details of the N3.1billion payment are as follow;

▪ Deduction Core Civil servant Feb 2020 N422,338,504.57 , TESCOM Deductions Feb. 2020 . N176,441,670.81,Deduction Core Civil servant March.2020 N426,614,600.91,TESCOM Deductions March. 2020 N143,291,367.03 ,Deduction Core Civil servant April.2020 N428,488,663.13

Others according to him include TESCOM Deductions April.2020 N143,101,051.57, LEAVE BONUS 2018 Core Civil Servant GL7 above N366,198,694.36, LEAVE BONUS 2018 TESCOM GL7 above N607,483,836.77 LEAVE BONUS 2018 GL 7 above Others N61,483,246.40 ,LEAVE BONUS 2019 Core Civil Servant GL 1-6 N24,715,106.34 , LEAVE BONUS 2019 TESCOM GL 1-6 N16,307,630.30, LEAVE BONUS 2019 GL 1-6 Others N11,993,747.22 and 30% of Consolidatedary. Basic salary as Hazard Allowance for Medical Health N200,193,345.15.

Meanwhile, in another development, Medical doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in the State have suspended the over one-month-old industrial action embarked upon to press home their demands.

The doctors had withdrawn their services from government hospitals since 24th June 2020 following unpaid allowances.

A statement issued by the state chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Oluwafemi Aina said that the strike was suspended after government acceded to some of their demands

The doctors however implored the state government to address some other demands which include immediate domestication of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk (Life) Insurance for all doctors who are part of the frontline health care providers in the state.

The doctors also demand immediate circulation and institutionalisation of the modalities of the already begun deductions of doctors’ salaries into the National Housing Fund Contributions by workers in the State’s public service.

Besides, the doctors demand the payment of the remaining Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowances and payment of arrears of the Minimum Wage and consequential adjustments of basic salaries which other non-Health Public Servants in the state have been enjoying since January 2020.

They assured the state government that members of the association will continue to discharge their duties with passion henceforth.

