Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Air Peace sacks pilots over pay disagreement

On 4:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Air Peace sacks pilots over pay disagreement
Air Peace

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline Monday sacked some of its pilots over a disagreement in salary and allowances.

Recall that there had recently been lingering disagreement over pay cut and reviewed remuneration between the pilots and the management, which has finally culminated to the sacking of some pilots.

Notably amongst those affected are those said to be signatories to the agitations.

READ ALSO: 72-year-old man dies aboard Air Peace flight

The management had proposed the pay cut barely on resumption of flights after over four months of suspension, arguing that continuing with the extant salary structure was not sustainable in view of the low passengers’ turnout.

Sources in the airline said the management had been engaging the pilots to see reason for the pay cut which it said was beyond it in view of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the aviation business.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!